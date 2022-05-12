 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINNESOTA TWINS

Waiting a day to resume game doesn't work out well for Twins in 11-3 drubbing

Astros Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak takes a moment after the Houston Astros scored their fifth run during the sixth inning of a game on Thursday that was suspended after three innings Wednesday due to severe weather in Minneapolis. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The storm that prematurely ended Wednesday’s game was over by Thursday, but the downpour that has afflicted the Twins’ pitching staff this week — Houston’s powerful lineup — was not.

The Astros tacked on six more runs in one sudden outburst when the game resumed, and waltzed to an 11-3 victory at breezy Target Field on Thursday.

The game resumed where it was suspended more than 16 hours earlier, with Houston leading 5-1 in the fourth inning, and the Astros resumed battering Twins’ pitching. Rookie Yennier Cano retired the first six hitters of his major-league career, but things changed in the sixth inning, when Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker lifted a fly ball through the wind and into the right-field seats.

Cano allowed two more hits before being lifted for righthander Cody Stashak, who surrendered three consecutive RBI doubles and a single, giving Houston six consecutive hits and firm control of the game.

Stashak eased the bullpen’s workload on a day with 15 innings scheduled, retiring the Astros without a run in the seventh and eighth innings. Utility man Nick Gordon, son of an All-Star relief pitcher, became the first position player to take the mound for the Twins this season. He left to a loud ovation after pitching a shutout ninth inning.

The Twins added a pair of runs, one driven in and one scored by rookie outfielder Mark Contreras, who made his major-league debut by giving Byron Buxton the remainder of the first game off.

The Astros have outscored the Twins 16-3 in the first two games of the three-game series.

The day’s regularly scheduled game will pitch Twins righthander Josh Winder, who has yet to allow an earned run as a starter, against Houston righthander Luis Garcia as Minnesota tries to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

DOUBLEHEADER

The Astros and Twins were scheduled to play a second game on Thursday that was set to end after the Daily News press time. 

