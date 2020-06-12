Wait continues for hundreds of undrafted baseball players

“You start seeing some of the top players already commit to a junior college just to have that as a backup,” Seattle Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said.

But even that could be no sure thing since MLB teams have the option to cut the 2021 draft to as few as 20 rounds.

Another thing for current college seniors to consider: The NCAA granted players at every level an extra year of playing eligibility because of their seasons being shortened, or canceled in some cases, by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those returning players wouldn't count against the current scholarship and roster limits in place in college baseball, and would potentially get a chance next season to improve their draft position.

“I do see college baseball getting into a little bit of a logjam over the next probably 18 months,” Hunter said. "You have all these kids returning if they are seniors that were supposed to move on, or juniors that were in the later rounds decide to go back to school. You’re going to see a little bit of a logjam, which actually probably helps and hurts college baseball because they’re going to have to make some tough, tough decisions as well, just like any major league team in their minor league systems.”