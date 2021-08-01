Wainwright solid for 7, rookie Sosa homers, Cards down Twins

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Wainwright (9-6) allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one in his 176th career victory.

Sosa went 3-for-3, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Dylan Carlson, who also had three hits, and Tommy Edman each doubled twice for St. Louis, which has won four of six.

Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost four of five.

The 39-year-old Wainwright, who’s spent his entire 16 seasons in the majors with the Cardinals, beat Minnesota for the first time in his career. He’s beaten 26 of the other 29 teams in the big leagues — he is 0-1 against Texas, Baltimore and the New York Yankees.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to chip those away,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright made his first appearance against Minnesota since a 3-1 loss on June 26, 2009.

Alex Reyes picked up his 25th save in 26 opportunities with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.