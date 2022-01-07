Wahl handles challenges

All eyes may have been on Keegan Murray and Johnny Davis in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 87-78 win over Iowa on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center, but it was actually Tyler Wahl who was the Badgers player in charge of defending Murray, who leads the nation in scoring.

Murray was a huge part of the scouting report for the Badgers (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) as they prepared for the Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3). It was going to take the whole team to defend Murray, who’s averaging 24.5 points per game on 59.2% shooting, but Wahl was tasked with the duty most of the night.

“He always does those little things with battling the floor, getting rebounds, playing great defense,” UW guard Brad Davison said. “He did a great job of making those baskets difficult and really make it a challenge for [Murray] to see the ball go through the hoop.”

The 6-foot-9 Wahl made his presence known against Iowa’s 6-foot-9 forward, even if it didn’t necessarily show on the stat sheet. Murray still turned in a strong performance with 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting on the night, but he only managed 11 points in the first half as the Badgers took a 45-32 lead into the break.

Wahl made a standout play with 2:29 left in the first half, rejecting a Murray layup for his lone block of the night.

“It’s interesting that he was slowed down and he had 27,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I’m very familiar with Tyler Wahl. A lot of respect for him physically and he fights. Maybe we didn’t do a good enough job of getting the ball to Keegan more often. The thing I love about Keegan is he doesn’t hunt shots. Tyler was really working on him and he doesn’t get selfish and keep it to himself. He moves it.”

Wahl said he was proud of how he performed against such a talented player. He said it was a tough night but he was able to make things challenging for Murray and get some good looks for himself on both ends.

Despite facing the challenge of defending Murray, Wahl also contributed 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting while tieing Davis with a game-high nine rebounds.

McCaffery said the Hawkeyes made the decision not to double team Wahl and 7-footer Steven Crowl, which backfired as the pair combined for 28 points.

“We know [Wahl’s] one of the best low-post scores out there,” Davison said. “So, whenever we can get him down there with the ball, we know it’s an advantage for us. So, great game for him.”

Wahl scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, providing a lift when Davis went scoreless for the first 8-plus minutes after the break. Wahl kicked off the second half with a hook-shot jumper. He added a second-chance turnaround jumper less than two minutes later off of a Davis miss.

Wahl also scored in transition after Crowl stole the ball from Iowa’s Joe Toussaint with 16:13 left in the game. Wahl finished the play in dramatic fashion with a dunk that had fans on their feet as the Badgers went up by 19 points – their largest lead at that point.

UW finished with 18 second-chance points with Wahl contributing seven of those, including some off his own misses.

He also added two assists, one to Davis and one to Crowl, both in the first half. He found Crowl down low for an easy bucket and then 30 seconds later kicked the ball out to Davis for a 3-pointer.

UW scored four points off Wahl’s two second-half steals. Wahl stole the ball from Iowa’s Ahron Ulis and passed it to Davis for a dunk. His steal with 2:55 led to a pair of Davison free throws after he was fouled by Jordan Bohannon.

“I thought Tyler played exceptionally well,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “He had a heck of a defensive challenge with Keegan. So he had to do that on one end, and then come back on the other end … it was really important for us to get some separation there in the second half.”

