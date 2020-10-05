Vikings' win over Texans shows Justin Jefferson has entered Kirk Cousins' circle of trust

On the following play, Cousins floated a throw for Jefferson against man coverage from Vernon Hargreaves, fitting the throw into a window where Jefferson could pluck it over the top of Hargreaves for 23 yards as Cousins got hit. Then, Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for 19 yards along the Vikings’ sideline while retreating and falling away from the Texans’ pass rush. The Vikings’ last two scoring drives on Sunday showed what the quarterback can do when he believes in his arm strength and his receivers, and what happens when he hesitates. It was a source of consternation in the relationship between Cousins and former Washington coach Jay Gruden, and it’s an area where the Vikings have tried to nudge Cousins toward playing with more assertiveness. The Vikings’ final two touchdown drives hinged on the fact he let it fly when it mattered most.

“It’s just a feeling that you have,” Zimmer said Sunday. “I think the more confidence he gets in understanding he can make those, the more he’ll do them.”

He’s now targeted Thielen or Jefferson with 51 of his 100 passes this season, and even as Stefon Diggs thrives with a 4-0 Bills team, Jefferson is quickly showing he can join Thielen as the kind of downfield option Cousins enjoyed with Diggs. Jefferson is tied for the league lead with eight catches of 20 yards or more; Diggs has the same number for Buffalo.

As the Vikings head home from Houston and prepare for a Sunday night matchup in Seattle (albeit in a less harrowing environment than CenturyLink Field would present with a capacity crowd), they’ll likely need to be ready for a shootout with Russell Wilson. Jefferson’s emergence, and Cousins’ growing trust in him, gives the Vikings another reason to think they can compete in such a game.

