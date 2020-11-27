Vikings weigh options if wide receiver Adam Thielen can't play vs. Panthers

Thielen, the Vikings’ veteran among a young receiver group, has led on and off the field, pacing the offense in catches (49), targets (76) and receiving touchdowns while rookie Justin Jefferson leads with 848 receiving yards.

“We’ve had other people out during practices and tried to change things,” Cousins said. “That’s just been kind of part of managing the virus. Obviously, you deal with injuries, too. We had lost Adam last year as well for several weeks, so it’s just kind of part of the process of going through the season.”

Replacing Thielen’s vise-grip hands might be the toughest what-if to tackle. He’s a go-to option when space is tight. Thielen has 11 of Cousins’ 20 touchdowns, in part, because Cousins often looks to him when the Vikings are near the goal line.

Seven of Thielen’s touchdown grabs have been thrown within the 10-yard line, including three scores while a defender was flagged for holding him in the end zone. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown illegally grabbed Thielen before the spectacular one-handed touchdown grab during Sunday’s 31-28 loss.

“He’s sure-handed,” Jefferson said. “He’s able to make those hard catches that you have to adjust to. He can also get his two feet in the end zone as well, so he’s got the toe tap.”