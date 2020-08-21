Vikings trying to get fans into the seats at U.S. Bank Stadium this season — probably not for opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to get thousands of their fans into U.S. Bank Stadium, although that’s not likely for the home opener Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings Vice President Lester Bagley said the team is in talks with Gov. Tim Walz and the state Department of Health to see if they can safely get fans into the enclosed stadium that hosted the 2018 Super Bowl and can seat more than 66,000.

Bagley said a decision is likely next week.

“We have to sort it out here in short order,” he said. “Obviously health and safety are a priority.”

Accounting for social distancing and public health restrictions, the maximum number of fans who could get in for any game this season would be roughly 20 percent, he said. But Bagley acknowledged everything depends on what Walz and the state agency allow under public health guidelines.

As of Thursday, an existing gubernatorial order allows no more than 250 guests at indoor events.

Teddy Tschann, a spokesman for Walz said, “The administration is in communication with teams and large venues, including the Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium, to discuss what a safe season might look like.”