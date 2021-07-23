Vikings training camp preview: Offensive line in spotlight yet again

For the better parts of the past decade the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line has been a thorn in their side.

Things got a little more interesting when it was announced on Friday that second year offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison was let go after refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

The vaccine is required for all Tier 1 staff, including coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts. Players are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but will face strict protocols during training camp and throughout the season that vaccinated players will be able to forgo.

In a memo released by the league this summer, the NFL said any unvaccinated Tier 1 staff member must provide a valid religious or medical reason for not receiving the vaccine. Losing Tier 1 status prohibits coaches from being on the field and in meeting rooms and having direct interactions with players.

Phil Rauscher has been promoted from assistant offensive line coach.