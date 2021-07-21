Vikings training camp preview: Can Dalvin Cook stay healthy?

When healthy, Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL’s top two or three backs and the rare case of a player at his position being worth the five-year, $63 million deal he signed last September.

Cook’s response to that mega deal was career highs in carries (312), yards (1,557), touchdowns (16) and average (5.0). He also extended his streak of 40-catch seasons to three, continuing his stretch as one of the more versatile weapons in football.

Although he’s played in 30 of 34 games the past two seasons, Cook still has not played a full NFL season. The new 17-game schedule and perhaps a more cautious workload for Cook in 2021 should create more opportunities for Mattison, a solid backup with age (23), energy and fresh legs (196 carries in two seasons) on his side. Ham, who turns 28 on Thursday, enters his fifth NFL season in his prime as one of the league’s more reliable fullbacks.

TOP COMPETITION

No. 3 running back. The veteran Abdullah might become expendable with rookies Nwangwu and Rose battling him for spots behind Cook and Mattison. Abdullah had only 16 touches from scrimmage last season, but also had a team-high 15 kickoff returns.