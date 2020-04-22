Vikings' trade offer for Stefon Diggs was too good to pass up, Rick Spielman says

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision to trade Stefon Diggs — the receiver whose desire to leave Minnesota was “not a mystery,” according to quarterback Kirk Cousins — was just business, General Manager Rick Spielman said on Tuesday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills on March 16, Spielman insisted his comments at the NFL scouting combine, when he said “there’s no reason to anticipate Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” were true at the time. The Vikings, he said, “had no intention of trading Diggs at the combine,” and only decided to do so when the offer they received from the Bills was too good to pass up.

The Vikings netted three picks, including the 22nd overall choice in this year’s draft, in the deal that sent Diggs to Buffalo months after he posted a career-high 1,130 yards and days after Spielman maintained the Vikings wanted him on their roster. The deal came hours after Cousins agreed to a new three-year contract with the team and Diggs tweeted, “It’s time for a new beginning” in an apparent response.