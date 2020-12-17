Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. returns, complements offense

Coaches limited Smith in his return from the back injury, which first appeared on an injury report Nov. 25 before the Panthers game. He didn’t get into Sunday’s game until the eighth play and finished with a season-low 35% playing time, behind Conklin (57%), who started for Rudolph.

Expect Smith’s limitations to loosen. He looked unencumbered by either the groin or back injury while catching all four targets for 63 yards against the Bucs. And this week, for the first time since early November, Smith wasn’t on the injury report. Rudolph (foot) remained sidelined on Thursday.

“I feel great, honestly,” Smith said. “I’ve been rehabbing very hard and just trying to take care of my body as best as possible. I have a great team that helps me with that.”

A healthy Smith will be involved in the Vikings’ downfield attack regardless of Rudolph’s status. He was drafted in the second round in 2019 out of Alabama to be a mismatch weapon against linebackers and safeties to combat defensive attention on receivers. Not many 6-2, 242-pound people can move like Smith.