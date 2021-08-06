Vikings thrilled to see receiver K.J. Osborn's progress. Hey, he's been doing that all his life.

"Just being down there with great talent brought the best out of me" Osborn said. "You had to bring it every day. It really taught me work ethic. You really had to put the work in because everybody was good."

As for Westfall, even though he was sad to lose those players, especially Osborn, he knew it gave them their best chance to make it to the next level.

"We are a public high school," Westfall said. "Can we give him the exposure that IMG Academy can? No, not a chance. He played on ESPN a couple of times as senior. He had been there like a month and I get a text telling me to flip on the NFL Network. He's in the background catching balls to help out with a drill. It was an unbelievable opportunity for him."

That time at IMG Academy helped Osborn get recruited by Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference. He racked up 96 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Bulls, while also serving as a dynamic returner on special teams.

That attracted various Power 5 programs when Osborn opted to continue his collegiate career as a grad transfer. Ultimately, he landed at the University of Miami, a longtime powerhouse that he grew up watching as a kid.