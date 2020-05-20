Vikings' Thielen schools up new virtual receiving partner

The NFL is clearly taking a path that would keep it on its regular schedule. The Vikings would open training camp in late July, begin the exhibition season in mid-August, and open the regular season on Sept. 13 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Still, there’s uncertainty. As many NFL teams opened their facilities Tuesday (but not to coaches and players), the Vikings’ remained close. And if team workouts resume during the pandemic, they would involve a 90-player roster in constant contact on the playing field.

“I’m trying not to think about those things right now and just trying to focus on the things I can control,” Thielen said. “When we get into those situations, we’ll have to adapt and figure it out on the fly, and that’s what we do as athletes.”

Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, have sons who are 3 and 1, so being a stay-at-home day is a challenge, he said with a laugh.

“My wife and I, when this whole time started happening … we kind of looked at each other and said every single day we’re going to look at the positives in this and not the negatives.

“We’ve been able to have a ton of family time, [which] can be tough with two crazy boys, but what a blessing, and we’ve been looking at it that way.”