EAGAN, Minn. — For the first time in his nine-year Vikings career, tight end Kyle Rudolph was a healthy scratch for a practice.
Head coach Mike Zimmer gave seven older players a training camp “vet day” on Friday. Others resting were Adam Thielen, Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith, Riley Reiff and Josh Kline.
“Just taking care of them, some of the older guys,” Zimmer said.
Rudolph was thankful.
“Coach Zim has made a concerted effort this training camp to take care of us, and I know personally I’ve thanked him a couple of times for taking care us from a schedule time point,” Rudolph said. “We all know his rule that, if we take care of him, he’ll take care of us.”
Rudolph is having a good camp. Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to Rudolph at the back of the end zone Wednesday, and then said he wished last season he would have tried to find him more when he looked to be covered.
“That’s just something that takes playing together,” Rudolph said of being with Cousins, who joined Minnesota last season after six years with Washington. “You look at all the tight ends that Kirk’s played with in his career, and none of them are like me. They’re quicker guys, running more shifty routes to where my separation is vertically.”
SMITH LEARNING AS ROOKIE: Offensive adviser Gary Kubiak said the Vikings are throwing plenty at rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr.
“Irv is extremely talented,” Kubiak said. “He’s swimming right now, but we’ll catch him up. ... He’s swimming because we’re asking a lot of him right now. He’s playing all over the place.”
Smith didn’t deny there’s plenty he must learn.
“Everything I can improve on, my whole entire game, so I feel like all aspects of my game I can improve on and that’s something each day that I’m trying to focus on,” he said.
Zimmer said the Vikings are trying to figure out how much Smith can handle, but it will be cut down on game days. He said Smith “hasn’t been making too many mistakes.”
“If you’re not, as they say, swimming at this point, then they’re probably not expecting much out of you,” Rudolph said. “And it’s always better to be swimming than drowning.”
LOADHOLT FLATTERED: Phil Loadholt was flattered to hear he had a big fan when he played in Vikings center Brett Jones.
Loadholt, a Minnesota tackle from 2009-15, is serving as a scouting intern for the first 1½ weeks of camp. Jones said last week he planned to tell Loadholt how he grew up admiring him and wore his jersey No. 71.
“It made me feel a little old, but it was pretty cool, definitely,” Loadholt said.
Loadholt’s internship ends Sunday, and he will head home to Orlando, Fla., where he helps coach Central Florida’s offensive line. He said it has been a “great experience.”
“I’ve been learning the yearly routine of an area scout, a pro scout,” Loadholt said. “Talked to (executive) Rob Brzezinski and learned about some salary cap things. Just really getting a snapshot of the entire personnel side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.