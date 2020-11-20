Vikings' special teams breaking down in several areas

Chisena, a former track recruit who played 14 football games for Penn St., leads the Vikings with 157 special teams snaps despite missing a game with a hip injury.

“He does the hard part very, very well,” Maalouf said. “Great starts and then stacking the defender, and then getting in position to make the finish — that’s where we’ve really got to just work on his individual stuff.

“We’re still carving out his niche and still trying to improve his play as much as we can.”

The problems are widespread. The Vikings average a league-worst 1.67 yards per punt return. Averages on kickoff returns (20.9 yards), and coverage on kickoffs (24.6 yards) and punts (10.3 yards) all rank in the bottom half of the league.

Winning hasn’t quite fixed everything. Maalouf said he’s taking Zimmer’s on-field criticism in stride.

“Having so many young guys on the field at the same time, sometimes that becomes something where it’s not ideal in coverage,” Maalouf said, “as far as guys getting out of their lanes or anything like that. Or if we miss a tackle as a gunner and then we have to retrace. So, I think we’ve changed a couple things on our teams this week and hopefully that’ll help.”

Sherman praises Jefferson