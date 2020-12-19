Vikings showing their lack of age at cornerback

“We’ve had to change [the defense] several times based on what they can handle and things like that,” Zimmer said. “Now, it’s not so much. They can handle more. At the beginning, especially not having OTAs [because of COVID-19 limitations], it was kind of trial by fire, I guess is the best way to say it.”

In early November, as the Vikings were clawing back from a 1-5 start, Zimmer had an idea for how to simplify things for a defense starting two rookies at cornerback. The man whose forte is schooling defensive backs called on his assistant, Mary Redmond, to search the archives for a particular game plan Zimmer used as Cowboys defensive coordinator 17 years ago when NFL schemes weren’t quite as complex as they are today.

Zimmer said he couldn’t recall which game he did that for this season, only that the Vikings won.

Seventeen years ago is when Parcells handed Zimmer a rookie cornerback named Terence Newman. He started 16 games at cornerback that year and became one of Zimmer’s most trusted players. He followed Zim from Dallas to Cincinnati to Minnesota and then coached under him for a season.

Other than Newman, Zimmer has never been a part of rookie cornerbacks playing this many snaps. Jeff Gladney has 762 snaps and 12 starts while Dantzler has 488 snaps and eight starts.