Vikings set 53-man roster after waiving guard Aviante Collins, QBs Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, others

All the players must go through waivers except Jones, who had his contract terminated as a vested veteran. Dorn was waived with an injury designation, so he would end up on injured reserve if not claimed.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He was on the active PUP list throughout training camp.

The Vikings kept seven receivers on the roster, with two of them retained for special teams reasons. In addition to Chisena, the Vikings kept K.J. Osborn, a fifth round pick. A source said Osborn worked with the first team in practice over the past week at punt and kickoff returner. If Osborn is deemed not ready for the kickoff role, Minnesota kept incumbent Ameer Abdullah, a running back.

The Vikings cut three safeties Saturday, leaving them with starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris as the only players on the roster at that position. A source said Minnesota is actively searching for additional depth at safety.

Of the Vikings’ 15 draft picks, nine made the 53-man roster and seventh-round pick DE Kenny Willekes was placed Wednesday on injured reserve. The Vikings had six picks in rounds five and six, and none of the five others selected made the active roster.