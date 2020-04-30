Vikings see K.J. Osborn as immediate help on punt returns

Osborn averaged 10.3 yards per punt return in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons for Buffalo. He then headed to Miami as a graduate transfer and instantly impressed the Hurricanes.

“The first thing we look for is a guy that is a punt catcher, and he’s very confident in his ability to field punts,” Patke said. “He’s fearless going to get the ball, even if people are around. And he was electric. His average would have been even higher if not for some balls he could have fair caught. But he can make guys miss.”

Patke said not to sell Osborn short as a receiver, where he made some “big plays for us.” He caught 50 passes last season for 547 yards.

Patke called Osborn a “stand-up guy” who became one of the team leaders shortly after arriving. He said he has a “big future in whatever he does.”

Osborn already knows what he plans to do when his playing days are over.

“My goal is I want to be in the FBI or the Secret Service,” he said. “I’m not sure if I should really be announcing that. ... I like to take risks. I want to be the guy going in there, helping save lives and protect the president and protect the country.”

For now, the Vikings don’t need Osborn to do anything that important. Helping their moribund punt-return game would be just fine.

