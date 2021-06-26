Vikings safety Harrison Smith enters a pivotal season for secondary

“Working with Xavier as well, he’s a really smart guy, so that makes it — I don’t want to say easier — but it can make things smoother when you’ve got two guys back there that can stay ahead of plays,” Smith said. “Just getting on the field and working through adjustments, even if it’s just at a walkthrough pace, is good just to communicate with each other, know how guys operate. Those guys up front are often interacting with the linebackers a little more than safeties, but you want kind of a well-oiled machine.”

The Vikings have enjoyed continuity and cohesion on defense for the better part of Smith’s career, dating to when they replaced Leslie Frazier with Mike Zimmer in 2014. If a return to that kind of a defense is important for Zimmer and the general manager (Rick Spielman) who traded up to draft Smith in the first round in 2012, it could also play a role in the safety’s future in Minnesota.

He is entering the final year of the contract he signed back in 2016, and could play it out this year as the rare NFL veteran who works on the same unaltered deal in its entirety. But that would also make him a free agent in the spring, when Peterson, Breeland, Alexander and Woods are also scheduled to hit the open market. Smith said last week he wants to sign an extension that would keep him in Minnesota for several more years.