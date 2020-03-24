Vikings roster shake-up frees opportunities for younger players

The Vikings converted $8 million of Danielle Hunter’s base salary into a signing bonus and created another $6 million in cap room with that move. The Vikings have standard language in their player contracts that allows them to make such a move with only an e-mail or phone call to the player or his agent, and they could clear more room by either working out a long-term deal with Anthony Harris (who received a franchise tag worth $11.441 million last week) or trading the safety. Beyond that, though, the Vikings will have to be judicious with the rest of their free-agent moves; they had less than $14 million in cap space as of Saturday afternoon, with the value of tackle Rashod Hill’s one-year deal still unknown.

The Vikings — who carried the smallest amounts of dead money in both the 2018 and 2019 league years, according to Over the Cap — are already set to carry $20.42 million of it in 2020. That’s currently the fifth-most in the NFL, and it means the team’s roster will have a different feel in 2020 almost out of necessity.

Minnesota added former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to replace Joseph last week, and the Vikings could fill some of their openings on defense with bigger roles for players like Ifeadi Odenigbo. But a defense that’s boasted tremendous institutional knowledge will have a number of new contributors, especially at cornerback.