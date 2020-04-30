Vikings rookies face unique challenge with virtual minicamp

The Vikings’ historically large 15-man draft class, and the 12 undrafted free agents the team signed, face an unprecedented challenge: participating in an important rookie minicamp remotely.

Online coaching begins in earnest from May 8-10 when the Vikings staff will work with newcomers in a brand-new way.

While first-round receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney may be equipped to immediately contribute, that may not be the case for many of the 27 players added to help reload last year’s playoff roster. Every NFL team is losing practice time as facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and rosters with more rookies could be affected the most.

“I don’t know when we’re going to be able to see these rookies or when we can get them on the field,” General Manager Rick Spielman said. “I do know with the time and energy coaches put into this, as well as the scouts, they’ll be able to get a head start, at least virtually, on learning the playbook and things like that.

“Coach [Mike Zimmer] has already thought through how we’re going to approach this when we do get players back in the building — how we’re going to have to get these guys ready to line up.”