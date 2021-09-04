Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has been groomed to play quarterback since age 2

As for Mond, he’s with his mother on this one.

“I kind of like them dented,” said Mond, wanting them to remain as a reminder of how far he has come.

Mond has been honing his football skills since around the time his hands were big enough to hold a ball. His dad, a former high school basketball star in San Antonio who elected to enter the Army rather than play college ball, decided early on that his son’s sport should be football.

“I started grooming him to be a quarterback at the age of 2. I’m 6-foot-5, so I knew he’d be tall, but 6-4 in basketball is not being tall,” Kevin Mond said of his son, who is actually listed at 6-3. “So I was pretty athletic and I thought he could do some things football-wise. When he was 2, I had him throw balls from his knees to build torque in his body.”

Kellen Mond learned his lessons well. By the time he was 9, he played organized flag football for the first time, in 2008 with the Longhorns in the Mays Family YMCA at Stone Oak league. He excelled right away. He remained with the Longhorns the next year when he played tackle football for the first time.