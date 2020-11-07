Vikings' rookie Cleveland showing promise as Elflein's return looks more iffy

“It’s like one good day and the next day it may bother him a little bit,” coordinator Gary Kubiak said. “Each day is a little bit different. [We’ll] try to get Pat back on the field, get him back available to our football team, but we have to be smart with him, too, because obviously that was a significant injury.”

Three CBs sidelinedThe Vikings will be without at least three cornerbacks against the Lions as Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Mark Fields (chest) and Holton Hill (foot) were unable to practice this week and were ruled out. Fields, who sustained a punctured lung in Green Bay, was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss at least the next three games.

Another corner, rookie Harrison Hand, is limited by a hamstring injury and listed as questionable.

That leaves Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, newly acquired Chris Jones and possibly Hand as the available corners on Sunday. Jones practiced with the Vikings for the first time this week after being claimed off waivers from the Lions two weeks ago.

“It’s pretty much status quo now, every week it’s like this,” Zimmer said. “But we feel good about the guys that are out there. They had a good week of practices. They just got to go out there and perform in the game.”