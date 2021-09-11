Vikings' retooled defensive line hopes to live up to franchise's high standards

Randle was thrilled when he recently read about how Kevin Williams had wanted so hard to live up to wearing No. 93 after he joined the Vikings in 2003. Williams said in June he didn’t initially realize that Randle had previously worn that number, and when he found about it, he said to himself, “Kid, you know you can’t be a bust, right?”

Williams, who played for the Vikings from 2003-13 and will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime of the Oct. 3 game against Cleveland, was anything but a bust.

“I read that story and I was just in awe,” Randle said.

Randle then called and left Williams a voicemail offering congratulations on joining him in the Ring of Honor and saying he never knew his tale about No. 93. Williams said recently that the first time he ever told that story was during a Zoom call in June with the media announcing his Ring of Honor induction.

“That was kind of an internal deal,” said Williams, now a volunteer assistant defensive coach at Little Rock (Ark.) Central High School. “I took it upon myself that you picked this number and you can’t be a sorry player now. ... When you become a part of the Vikings organization, you realize that they’ve had some great defensive linemen that have come through this program and it’s just a standard that you want to hold up.”