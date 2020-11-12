Vikings remain in holding pattern with injured cornerbacks

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings remain in a holding pattern with the injury-riddled cornerback group after Cameron Dantzler missed another start while in the concussion protocol and Holton Hill was placed on injured reserve this week with a lingering foot injury.

Dantzler has yet to practice, sidelined throughout last week while in the concussion protocol after a scary collision Nov. 1 in Green Bay that left him strapped to a backboard. The third-round rookie has started all five games for which he’s been available.

“We’ll see this week,” Zimmer said Thursday before the Vikings’ afternoon practice.

The Vikings turned to a corner collection of rookie Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and newcomer Chris Jones during last week’s win vs. Detroit. Jones played the No. 3 role, with rookie Harrison Hand (hamstring) active but not playing on defense.

One reinforcement will not be coming anytime soon in Holton Hill, who joined corners Mike Hughes (neck) and Mark Fields (chest) on injured reserve this week. Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 4 while dealing with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined longer than the Vikings anticipated, according to Zimmer, who was asked Thursday if Hill will return this season.