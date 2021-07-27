Vikings reassign unvaccinated coach Dennison to advisor role

Zimmer said Rauscher will be in charge of the Vikings’ offensive line room, while Dennison analyzes Vikings practice film, meets with coaches and players virtually and contributes to game-planning. The arrangement, Zimmer said, was “the best win-win situation for our football team and also with Rick,” at the end of a three-month process where the Vikings sought a role for Dennison despite the fact he did not have a medical or religious exemption that would allow him to coach on the field without receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

After ESPN reported last week that Dennison was no longer on staff because of COVID-19 protocols, Dennison’s agent Peter Schaffer said via text message: “Rick is 100% committed to and invested in being the best football coach he can be for the Vikings with the singular focus of winning the Super Bowl this year.”

General manager Rick Spielman worked with Schaffer on an arrangement for Dennison to stay on the staff, and the Vikings announced the agreement just as Spielman began his introductory training camp press conference Tuesday. “I told [Spielman], ‘I’m glad that you’re patient, because I’m probably not as patient as you are,’” Zimmer said Tuesday. “But with him and Peter Schaffer and Rick Dennison, we were all able to come to an agreement, and as you said, cooler heads prevailed.”