Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will have his hands full against Tampa Bay defense

Cousins, who since a 1-5 start has thrown 15 touchdowns to two interceptions, is “going to have to be on” against Tampa Bay, Zimmer said.

“He’s going to get blitzed this week, for sure,” Zimmer said. “They like to bring a lot of pressure, a lot of different types of pressure. They’ve got two really good edge rushers, three inside guys that line up over the guards quite a bit, bring the safeties. [Cousins] is going to have to be on. Not only him, but all of our guys: the backs, the tight ends, the offensive line.

“We’re all going to have to be on point and make sure that we are able to get it picked up,” he added. “And when we have a free runner, we’ve got to make sure we get the ball out.”

The Vikings’ extra blocking could be limited with tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) listed as doubtful for Sunday while Irv Smith Jr. (back) is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. But the Vikings offense has been rolling through running back Dalvin Cook and receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Issues have arisen when defenses can stall Cook or take away the ball; the Buccaneers have the NFL’s No. 1 run defense and rank second with 14 interceptions. Only four teams have more giveaways than the Vikings’ this season.