Vikings-Packers injury reports: Dalvin Cook good to go; Cornerbacks? Not so much

The Minnesota Vikings could be without three of their top four cornerbacks — Cameron Dantzler, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes — on Sunday at Green Bay.

Hill (foot) and Hughes (neck) were ruled out on Friday with injuries for the game against the Packers, who are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. Neither Hill nor Hughes practiced all week. Hill will miss his third straight game. Hughes missed two games earlier this season, was re-injured on Oct. 18 against Atlanta and placed on injured reserve on Friday. That means Hughes, the 2018 first-round draft pick who has played in only 24 career games, will be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks.

Dantzler was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday. Coach Mike Zimmer left open the possibility of him suiting up in Green Bay, but he would need to clear the league’s return-to-play testing protocols in time. Otherwise, rookie Jeff Gladney would be the only regular cornerback available for the Vikings, an ominous sign for facing Aaron Rodgers. Kris Boyd, who was limited in practice this week with hamstring and back injuries, is next on the inexperienced depth chart, followed by Harrison Hand and Mark Fields.