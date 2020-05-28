Vikings' offensive line tries to bond during virtual offseason

“Something that Coach Dennison has been doing is turning the mic over to us,” Bradbury said. “He’s like, ‘I’m sick of talking. I want to hear you guys talk.’ So he will put a play up there and say, ‘Dakota Dozier, talk me through this play,’ and he goes from left tackle to right tackle to tight ends to running backs and everyone’s assignment.

“Hearing everyone talk through these plays and know the whole system is huge because I know as a center that if I have Dru next to me, Dakota next to me, Pat [Elflein] next to me, [Collins] next to me, I know that they all know what they’re doing, I know that they’re good and I can just focus on my job.”

Kubiak, the assistant head coach in 2019, stepped into the offensive coordinator role in January.

“That’s the beauty of having the same room and the same system, which is a very underrated thing,” Bradbury said. “We have the same playbook.”

The challenges of executing it effectively, however, remain for the Vikings. For now, their second-year center is doing what he can to lead the effort.