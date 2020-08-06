Vikings' offensive line takes shape without practice and preseason

Reiff struggled last season. Hence the Vikings’ choice to target Cleveland as a possible first-round pick. He fell to them in the second round.

What say you, Gary?

“No, I think Riley played really well for us last year,” Kubiak said. “And I think we can do some things offensively, me as a play-caller, to help out our players and even help Riley more.

“I’m a big Riley Reiff fan. I love him as a person. I love him as a player and leader on our team. Nobody comes here more ready to work than Riley. And it showed. … I’m expecting Riley to have a great year.”

Evaluating young players with no live offseason and no preseason games will be a challenge. In Cleveland’s case, he’s trying to learn right guard after starting at left tackle in all 40 of his games at Boise State.

Kubiak, however, believes he and coach Mike Zimmer still can determine whether Cleveland has what it takes to beat out two veterans at an unfamiliar position.

“Zim and I have talked through that, how we go about getting those answers as quick as we can,” Kubiak said. “Though we don’t have preseason game, I think any coach would tell you that the practices are going to ramp up.”