Vikings' Michael Pierce confident about replacing Linval Joseph at nose tackle

EAGAN, Minn. — Linval Joseph’s replacement vows to be up for the challenge.

The Minnesota Vikings on March 13 released the two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle in a salary-cap move. On Wednesday, they agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with Baltimore free-agent nose tackle Michael Pierce.

“With Linval leaving, I think I can pick up where he left off and continue to grow my game as well,” Pierce said in a conference call Friday.

Pierce said he first considered joining the Vikings after they hired Imarjaye Albury, a friend of his, on Feb. 20 as assistant defensive line coach. He said the deal was sealed after he spoke this week to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

“I’m super, super thankful to be a part of the Vikings organization,” said Pierce, who was undrafted out of Samford in 2016 and played four seasons with the Ravens.

The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce said he knows plenty about Vikings history, including many of the top defensive linemen Patterson has coached. He said stopping the run “is my calling card,” but believes he can expand his game under Patterson.