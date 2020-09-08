Vikings' Mattison builds a 'hurdle wall' -- and keeps breaking through it

Mattison became a nice revelation in the Vikings offense as a rookie backup to Dalvin Cook, whose unsettled contract situation could create an even larger role for Mattison at some point.

He has achieved his childhood dream of playing in the NFL, and in the process, become a role model for kids in his hometown, not by accident, but by the guiding force of discipline and hard work.

“It was a challenging upbringing,” Mattison says, “but it’s something that I cherish and take with me because it’s made me the man that I am today.”

Homework

before practiceTo fully understand that, one must begin in his birthplace, a city of 215,000 residents that filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and frequently is included in rankings of the most dangerous cities in America. His parents moved from Ohio to San Bernardino in 1997 to join other relatives there after his father left the Air Force.

Alex — as he’s called by those who know him — is 20 months younger than his twin brothers. Their parents, Darrell and Pearl, worked at group homes for at-risk kids. Money was tight. The city’s dangers were always lurking. The parents allowed nothing to interfere with education and family.