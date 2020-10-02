Vikings' Kubiak, Texans’ Watt have an enduring friendship

EAGAN, Minn. — An ordinary trip to Houston, for Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, would involve a get-together with his mother, Willie Mae, and perhaps a chance to check in with his son, Klay, who’s coaching high school football at Strake Jesuit High School. On Sunday, he’d be able to walk up and hug Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who first played for Kubiak after Houston took him 11th overall in 2011.
The Vikings’ trip to Texas this weekend, however, will diverge from normal in several ways. The team shut down its facility for two days this week after it learned three Titans players and five staffers had tested positive for coronavirus after playing in Minnesota last weekend. The Vikings only got back to practice for the first time since the Titans game on Thursday; they’re prohibited from socializing with people outside their traveling party on the road this season, anyway, and they figure to be even more cautious after the Titans scare this week.
“One of the great things about this league is bouncing from city to city, being around the fans, your friends, your family coming to the game, and all that has changed this year,” said Kubiak, who was the Texans’ head coach from 2006-13. “It’s different for all of us and I think we all miss it, but we all understand what’s going on and we’re trying to deal with it.”
The trip for Kubiak, though, still represents a chance to coach against the team that gave him his first shot to lead a franchise in the town where he grew up.
He went 61-64 in eight seasons in Houston, leading the franchise to its first-ever playoff win in 2011 (when the Texans won 31-10 over a Bengals team that employed Mike Zimmer as its defensive coordinator). Kubiak spent two seasons in Denver and won a Super Bowl in 2015, but the Texans still hold plenty of memories for him.
Since Kubiak was fired at the end of the 2013 season, he’s only been back to Houston once for a regular-season game, as the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2014.
On Thursday, a Houston-area reporter told Kubiak what Watt had said about him in his news conference Wednesday. “He’s a great man,” Watt said. “I love Gary; to this day, he still offers his ranch to me to go out and hang out whenever I want. I think he does that to every person he meets. He’s just that kind of guy. I’m grateful to have been coached by him and thankful to call him a friend.”
Kubiak sounded emotional as he talked about what the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s words meant to him.
“As a coach, you get a chance to impact players’ lives, but they impact yours, too,” he said. “He had a big impact on mine. I wouldn’t have those great memories if I didn’t have that great player on my team when I was in Houston. Tell him I feel the same way.”
Vikings clear COVID-19 testing
The Vikings again had no positive COVID-19 cases from an additional two rounds of testing — Thursday’s PCR tests and Friday morning’s point-of-care tests — and remain scheduled to depart Saturday for a game in Houston the next day.
The Titans reportedly had another two players test positive on Friday morning, bringing their total of positive cases to 14 since Saturday. The Vikings aren’t in the clear until testing through at least this weekend, according to their athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman, who said “Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday are critical days for us” given how long it can take COVID-19 to appear on a test.
But the noon kickoff in Houston, where the Texans can host up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium, remains as scheduled. The Vikings practiced Friday and will hold a walk-through Saturday before boarding the team plane.
The Vikings will be the only NFL team given PCR and point-of-care tests this Sunday under new NFL guidelines for teams with infections or in recent close contact with infected persons. Players also have to wear masks in practice, which can include a face shield attached to their help, and all team meetings have to be conducted virtually.
The Titans game against Pittsburgh on Sunday was postponed.
Hunter to get second opinion
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team,.
Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury.
Zimmer has declined all season to divulge any details about Hunter’s condition, initially describing it only as a “tweak.” After confirming Friday the reason for the star pass rusher’s absence, Zimmer said only that he hadn’t spoken with Hunter about the doctor visit.
Hunter, who last season at age 25 became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, was hurt before on-field training camp practices were open to reporters starting Aug. 14. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9, but after serving the minimum three-game stay, Hunter will not be back this week. With the Vikings already 0-3 and the virus outbreak keeping stadiums across the league mostly empty, there’s reason to wonder if it’ll be worth him playing in 2020. Hunter is in the second year of a five-year, $72 million contract.
The Vikings will miss cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) for a second straight game Sunday when they play at Houston. Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as doubtful on the injury report. The lone piece of promising injury news for the Vikings was the return this week to practice of rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler (rib), who did not have an injury designation Friday and will likely play against the Texans.
