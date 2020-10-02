Vikings' Kubiak, Texans’ Watt have an enduring friendship

EAGAN, Minn. — An ordinary trip to Houston, for Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, would involve a get-together with his mother, Willie Mae, and perhaps a chance to check in with his son, Klay, who’s coaching high school football at Strake Jesuit High School. On Sunday, he’d be able to walk up and hug Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who first played for Kubiak after Houston took him 11th overall in 2011.

The Vikings’ trip to Texas this weekend, however, will diverge from normal in several ways. The team shut down its facility for two days this week after it learned three Titans players and five staffers had tested positive for coronavirus after playing in Minnesota last weekend. The Vikings only got back to practice for the first time since the Titans game on Thursday; they’re prohibited from socializing with people outside their traveling party on the road this season, anyway, and they figure to be even more cautious after the Titans scare this week.

“One of the great things about this league is bouncing from city to city, being around the fans, your friends, your family coming to the game, and all that has changed this year,” said Kubiak, who was the Texans’ head coach from 2006-13. “It’s different for all of us and I think we all miss it, but we all understand what’s going on and we’re trying to deal with it.”