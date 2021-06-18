Vikings’ Kubiak getting ‘on-the-spot’ play-calling training

Kubiak was promoted this offseason to maintain the Vikings’ offensive philosophy first established when Gary Kubiak was hired by Zimmer as a top advisor in 2019. But after working on the same team as his father for the past five years, from Denver to Minnesota, the young Kubiak is embarking on his own with his father enjoying retirement.

“(Gary) has been keeping himself really busy in Texas,” Kubiak said. “We talk all the time, and he certainly cares about our players and our coaching staff. He’s really invested in what we’re doing. I’m keeping him up on those things, but he has done an excellent job of staying away, which I am very shocked at.”

As good as we can get

How much did Vikings players really get out of 12 non-padded practices this spring? That’s a question quarterback Kirk Cousins said he’s pondered about his own game, regarding his timing in the pocket and with receivers while throwing in a red, non-contact jersey.