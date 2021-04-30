Vikings keep investing in offensive line with Darrisaw. Will it work?

“We got Easton from San Fran, we got Sirles from Nebraska, I’m always going to try to keep shuffling these offensive linemen in,” Spielman said several weeks after the 2015 season. “To me, if you can just keep flinging through here, Mike Harris was a claim guy when he got released from San Diego, so you got to constantly turn that position over and constantly keep finding the right combination of guys. And I don’t know, we let some guys out of here that have played too, went on to play. ... To me, a skill guy or a running back can automatically, maybe, make a bigger impact because they can rely on their athletic skillset to do that. An offensive linemen is usually not the same because they are working with five and you can’t just rely on your athletic ability like you can at some of the other skill positions.”