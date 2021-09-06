Vikings hope family reunion on defense sparks resurgence

Alexander was as stubborn of a young player as Zimmer encountered, remarking often in 2019 about how far he’d come since his rookie year. Two seasons later, the raves from the coaching staff have continued from Alexander, who’s slotted in behind Peterson and Bashaud Breeland for a regular role in the slot.

“You’re highly touted coming out of high school. You’re one of the best in college football. You come here to a team, and you think it’s going to go your way. Every guy comes in young thinking they want it to go their way and this is how it’s supposed to be. You dream about it, right?” Alexander said. “But it didn’t happen for me like that. So for me it’s just understanding that and being patient with the process. I harp on the young guys about that, just being patient and listening, see what they want you to do and be the best at it.”