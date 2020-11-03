Vikings ground game going strong

MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook showed up for his postgame interview in Green Bay wearing dark shades, an appropriately stylish look after the Minnesota star put his stamp on a 28-22 statement victory.

With 30 carries for 163 yards, two catches for 63 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for the most by a Vikings player in 41 years, Cook simply took over the game. He produced another example of why the team invested so heavily in a second contract for a runner in a league that’s titled toward the passers.

Late in the second quarter, Cook gained 3 yards on fourth-and-1 from the 23. He got the ball on the next four plays to finish the drive, too, plowing into the end zone to tie the game at 14. The Vikings (2-5) went on to record one of their best wins in coach Mike Zimmer’s seven seasons, considering how outmanned their defense was against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (5-2).

“That’s Coach Zim’s identity,” Cook said, “and that’s the type of football we play in Minnesota.”

The performance would not have been possible without the punishing blocking by Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham, who played 22 of 52 snaps, behind an offensive line that performed the best it had all year.