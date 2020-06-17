Vikings' Gary Kubiak on Dalvin Cook possibly holding out: 'That's part of the business'

That said, with the Vikings already up against the salary cap, signing Cook to a contract extension could leave them hamstrung in the future. There’s also concern that Cook has had his fair share of injury issues, including a tore anterior cruciate ligament as a rookie.

What if he gets hurt again? To that point, Cook acknowledged some of the risks in April, and offered a rebuttal.

“What if the guy doesn’t get hurt and he goes out there and helps contribute to the Super Bowl and he goes out there and balls out?” he said. “It’s all about what the person believes in ... and I firmly think the Vikings believe in me.”

No matter what happens moving forward, Kubiak reaffirmed his commitment to the Vikings running the ball regardless of who is in the backfield. It’s that same commitment that has allowed him to have success throughout his 20-plus years in the league.

“We believe in running the football,” Kubiak said. “Obviously Dalvin did a hell of a job doing that last season, along with (Alexander) Mattison; Ameer (Abdullah) and (Mike) Boone helped us out, as well. That’s a big part of the game. You need everybody to win. You guys know how much I think of a good back.”

