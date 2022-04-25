Vikings focusing plenty on defense for the draft but do have some notable needs on offense

When cornerback Patrick Peterson was asked recently on his “All Things Covered” podcast if the Vikings should take a defensive player in the first round of the draft, he said, “100 percent.”

The Vikings last season ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense. That led to an 8-9 record, the firings of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, and the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 NFL draft.

If the Vikings stay at No. 12, they might take the top remaining cornerback available of a group that includes Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. They might go with an edge rusher, especially if Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, an Eden Prairie native, is available. Or they could go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, if he slides.

But what about the possibility of taking an offensive player at No. 12? The Vikings are set with starting tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, but what if an intriguing tackle unexpectedly becomes available? The top tackles in the draft are North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi’s Charles Cross, with Cross being the only one with seemingly any chance to slide.

“If one of those tackles slides down, that’d be really hard (to pass up),’’ said NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis. “But then you’re spending 10 minutes on the phone trying to find out why in the heck did he slide all the way down here, and you better have an answer before you call his name.”

With Adam Thielen turning 32 in January, there is a chance the Vikings could take a wide receiver at No. 12 or snag one later in the first round by trading down. It’s a very deep receiver class with Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave of Ohio State, Drake London of USC, Treylon Burks of Arkansas and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson all considered to have first-round talent. Dotson could fall into the second, and another possible second-round candidate is Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.

“You can absolutely trade down and get a good (receiver),” Davis said.

The Vikings have needs on offense in the interior of the line and at tight end but don’t figure to address them in the first round. Sources said the Vikings are not expected to pick up center Garrett Bradbury’s fifth-year option of $13.202 million for 2023 by the May 2 deadline, so they might look for a long-term answer at center.

“I would like to see them bring in some competition for Bradbury,’’ said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. “I think that’s something they’ve been quiet about . They’ve been hyping up Garrett but I think they’re going to address center (in the draft).’’

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is considered the only first-round candidate at center, although he would be a reach at No. 12. But intriguing center candidates in the second and third rounds include Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Memphis’ Dylan Parham, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner and Tennessee-Chattanooga’s Cole Strange, whom the Vikings have spent a lot of time looking at. Parham, Fortner and Strange all saw college action at guard, so they could provide depth there.

At tight end, the Vikings have lost depth in recent years due to Kyle Rudolph being released after the 2020 season and Tyler Conklin joining the New York Jets last month as a free agent. They could use a solid receiving tight end behind starter Irv Smith Jr., who returns after missing all of 2021 due to a knee injury.

“There’s depth in the draft at tight end in the third-, fourth- and fifth-round range,’’ Reid said. “They could have the pick of the litter.’’

Tight ends who could be available in that range include Colorado State’s Trey McBride, UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Washington’s Cade Otton and Virginia’s Jelani Woods. However, to land McBride, who caught 90 passes for 1,221 yards in 2021, the Vikings might need to use their No. 46 pick in the second round.,

The Vikings don’t have a fourth-round selection, having shipped it last August to the Jets in the disastrous trade for tight end Chris Herndon, who caught a meager four balls in 2021. In addition to their first and second-round picks, they have No. 77 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth, Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth and No. 250 in the seventh round.

