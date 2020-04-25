Vikings first-round draft picks no strangers to tough talk

His mentality, Patterson said, will help prepare him for the job. During a practice when the Horned Frogs didn’t have enough corners, Gladney took snaps with the first-, second- and third-team defenses so the team could get through its work. He played his senior season with a torn meniscus in one of his knees, working out at the combine with the injury before having surgery in March.

“Here we practice from 4-6 during the fall camp, so even coaches better be in shape,” Patterson said. “It’s going to be a heat index of 120-something, so he’s been through that, and you’re talking about offenses that go fast, even in practice where you’re going to get 18 reps in about eight minutes. … You’ve got a guy who understands how to do that, how to fight through all of that and how to play.”

And if Zimmer has a harsh word for his newest corner in Year 1, it won’t be anything new to Gladney.

“With coaches like that, you’ve got to get to where you know that they coach like that because they love the game,” Gladney said. “And it’s the message and not the delivery, so once you learn that, you’re pretty good with any coach. It doesn’t matter who’s coaching.’’

