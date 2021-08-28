Vikings' Everson Griffen makes preseason debut, has a sack against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It didn’t take long for Everson Griffen to get another sack for the Vikings.

In the second quarter of Friday’s 28-25 preseason loss to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, the defensive end sacked Chiefs reserve quarterback Shane Buechele for a 7-yard loss.

Griffen re-signed with the Vikings last Monday after first playing with them from 2010-19. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer has said he will be used as a “situational” pass rusher.

“I know he hit the quarterback one time, and I thought he had another good rush,” Zimmer said of Griffen’s four plays on defense. “We wanted to see him on third down and see if he could still rush.”

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who turns 34 in December, showed he still can. And he also showed he can still dance. After he took down Buechele, he did his traditional Sack Daddy dance.

With Danielle Hunter being rested, Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum got the start at the two defensive end spots. They are battling for a final starting spot on the Vikings.

Weatherly played 28 snaps and Wonnum 26, and both had three tackles. Wonnum had a sack, but Zimmer said he will continue to evaluate who will start.