Vikings DT Armon Watts in 'best shape of his life,' and it shows

“He definitely pushed me, and I kept doing it and doing it, and I could see my body start to develop,” Watts said. “I was able to do more of what I wanted to do.”

It’s been noticeable throughout training camp as Watts has started to carve out a niche as a rotational piece on the defensive line.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Patterson said. “He has always shown he had the potential to compete. But because he wasn’t in great shape, he would get tired, and that would make his pads rise up, and he couldn’t attack the line like he needed to. The best thing he did for himself was get himself in great shape.”

Asked where he has noticed his conditioning the most, Watts said he’s able to get to the point of attack much faster this season.

“Just being able to move my body how I want,” Watts said. “In the past, I was always like an inch away from where I wanted to be. Now it’s like I can close that gap and get home to the quarterback and make those plays in the backfield.”

His teammates have also noticed the growth.

“He’s looking good out there,” running back Alexander Mattison said. “I’m excited to see all that growth come out onto the field.”