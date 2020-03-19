Vikings doing more subtracting than adding, so far

MINNEAPOLIS — With the NFL market now open, as teams try to make the math work to support their offseason shopping, the Minnesota Vikings have so far been doing more subtracting than adding.

Their first official move of the new league year that began on Wednesday afternoon was to shed yet more salary, with the termination of right guard Josh Kline’s contract after just one year in Minnesota. Kline joined fellow starters defensive tackle Linval Joseph (Chargers), cornerback Trae Waynes (Bengals) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Bills) on their way to other teams.

The Vikings made their biggest move on Wednesday night, agreeing to a deal with former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who would replace Joseph. The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce is a run-stopping specialist entering his fifth NFL season.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will join Waynes in Cincinnati after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Bengals Thursday morning. Also Thursday, safety Jayron Kearse signed a one-year deal with Detroit. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was released last week along with Joseph, is also a free agent and unlikely to return. Defensive end Everson Griffen and kicker Dan Bailey, whose contracts also expired, are the regulars who remain strong candidates to re-sign.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up