Vikings chart an unusual course in an uncertain financial landscape

A lack of fans in the stands this season could mean a lower salary cap for the 2021 league year; a cap in the range of $175-$185 million would be tricky for the Vikings, who already have $186 million committed to players on their 2021 roster without deals for Ngakoue, Anthony Harris or Dalvin Cook.

After Myles Garrett and De’Marcus Lawrence got new deals from the Browns and Cowboys this offseason, edge rusher became the only position in football other than quarterback with more than three players making at least $20 million a season. A big season in Minnesota could give Ngakoue a case for a similar deal. A lucrative contract for Ngakoue could give Hunter’s camp reason to argue he deserves the same; his deal ranks only 18th in the league among edge rushers.

The Vikings broke off tense negotiations with Cook’s camp earlier this month, and their ability to reward him with upfront cash while keeping his salary cap number in check might be gone now that they’ll need much of the operating room created by a likely move with Riley Reiff (either a release or a restructured deal) just to get through the 2020 season.

And then there’s the matter of Cousins, who’s scheduled to count $31 million against next year’s cap and trigger a $35 million salary for 2022 if he’s on the roster by the third day of the 2021 league year.