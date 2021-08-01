Vikings camp observations: Browning puts on a show

The Jake Browning Show was created when rookie Kellen Mond, who has been vaccinated, tested positive. Cousins and backup Nate Stanley also were sacked as unvaccinated players who had close contact with Mond.

“Jake’s really smart,” coach Mike Zimmer said before the practice. “And he’s vaccinated, so that helps to be the backup. … He’s out there, he’s available. It’s important to be available when you play a team sport.”

Dantzler strugglesSecond-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler struggled. He gave up multiple deep throws, including a fantastic grab by Adam Thielen that gained about 40 yards during individual drills.

Injury reportRookie guard Wyatt Davis joined the list of missing players at practice. Besides Cousins, Mond and Stanley, cornerback Jeff Gladney and receiver Bisi Johnson also were not present. Gladney continues to await legal proceedings on a domestic assault charge, and Johnson suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament on Friday. First-round pick Christian Darrisaw (groin) and center Cohl Cabral (undisclosed) did not practice.

Receiver Dede Westbrook saw little action until fielding punts at the end of practice. Nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) was limited and did not participate in team drills.

It wasn’t a stellar performance by kicker Greg Joseph. In the first period of the night, he clanged a 50-yarder off the right upright. He tried another from 50 and yanked it way left. He then finished the period by making a 32-yarder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0