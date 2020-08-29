Vikings backups have the upper hand on Kirk Cousins in scrimmage

The consistency of this unit has been a welcome change from what the Vikings went through last summer.

‘Crowd’ noise tested

Friday was the team’s first test for how the artificial crowd noise will sound and feel with fans not allowed in for at least the first two home games.

Let’s just say that the 80- to 90-decibel limit that coach Mike Zimmer bemoaned last week is much more restrained than any game day ever experienced at the Metrodome or U.S. Bank Stadium.

There’s no wonder Zimmer is bummed. The artificial crowd noise will not provide the customary advantage his defense typically enjoys, particularly in third-down passing situations.

Hollins plays big

Alexander Hollins, all 166 pounds of him, is making a serious push to make the team as a backup receiver with more than ample speed to stretch the field.

On Friday, he helped the backup offense move 66 yards in two snaps over three plays. Undrafted out of Eastern Illinois last year, Hollins outjumped rookie first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney to pull in a pass from Mannion for a 35-yard gain.