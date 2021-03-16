Vikings add defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson as free agency begins

The Vikings went into free agency prioritizing a defensive line that ended last season in disrepair. For the third time in eight offseasons under Mike Zimmer, their first move was to add a run-stopping defensive tackle.
The team signed former Giants tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday night to what is reportedly a two-year, $22 million deal, adding the 27-year-old to play with Michael Pierce, the run stopper they added a year ago in free agency.
Pierce, who opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19, would play for the Vikings for the first time this fall; the team plans to use both Pierce and Tomlinson, who spent time at a number of different spots in the Giants’ defensive interior last season.
Tomlinson is seen as a better run defender than pass rusher, but he logged 344 of his 658 snaps in passing situations last year, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded a career-high 3½ sacks. He should help shore up a run defense that ranked 27th in the NFL and was embarrassed when the Saints’ Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six rushing touchdowns on Christmas Day. His addition to the roster meant an uncertain future for Shamar Stephen, who was due to count for more than $5 million against the cap this season. The Vikings announced on Tuesday they had released Stephen.
Tomlinson arrives in the tradition of Linval Joseph — like Tomlinson, a former Giants second-round pick, who was Zimmer’s first free agent signing in 2014 — and Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the team on the opening day of free agency last year.
The Vikings inquired Monday about pass rushers like Cincinnati’s Carl Lawson and New Orleans’ Trey Hendrickson before both signed elsewhere, while making overtures to defensive backs like Seattle’s Shaquill Griffin and Denver’s Will Parks (for whom they tried to trade last year). They showed preliminary interest in former New England guard Joe Thuney, though negotiations never seriously developed and the five-year, $80 million deal Thuney got from the Chiefs served as a reminder of how expensive it continues to be to play at the top of the market, even with a reduced cap.
A day after the Vikings restructured Anthony Barr’s contract to save $2.7 million and push their available cap space to roughly $12 million, sources said they’d floated the idea of converting part of Adam Thielen’s $11.1 million base salary to a signing bonus, which could clear up to $7.5 million in cap space. Such a move wouldn’t amount to a pay reduction for the receiver in 2021 — it’s the kind of accounting maneuver the Vikings have used with Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter in recent years to fit other contracts onto their books — and would only have the effect of pushing dead money into the final four years of his deal.
It would also help the team attend to further needs on a defense with plenty of questions to answer.
In addition to looking for help along their defensive front, the Vikings could soon have to address Hunter’s contract, which was surpassed three times, in terms of average annual value, on Monday by the deals Lawson, Hendrickson and Leonard Floyd signed. Hunter, who signed a five-year, $72 million contract in 2018, is now the 20th-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL; sources have mentioned Joey Bosa’s $27 million-per-year average as the benchmark the 26-year-old Hunter could be seeking. He missed all of last season with a herniated disc in his neck the Vikings downplayed for months, before Hunter opted to have season-ending surgery in October.
The pass rusher has not spoken publicly for nearly a year, though he took to Twitter on Monday to defend agent Zeke Sandhu after a report he could seek new representation in a possible contract dispute with the Vikings. Hunter’s relationship with the team has appeared strong for the better part of his career, though his injury and contract situation has raised questions about the state of that relationship going forward. While the fact he did not play at all in 2020 — after becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 50 career sacks in 2019 — could complicate negotiations, especially as the Vikings consider whether redoing Hunter’s deal with three years left could set an unwelcome precedent, his absence was glaring in a 2020 season where Yannick Ngakoue led the team with five sacks despite playing just six games.
The Vikings could look to bring back defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on a restricted free agent tender, though their interest in placing a tender of at least $2.1 million on any of their three restricted free agents — Odengibo, Chad Beebe and Mike Boone — has seemed tepid.
The Vikings also brought tackle Rashod Hill back for a sixth season in Minnesota, signing him to a one-year deal, according to his agent Brett Tessler.
The Vikings also added former Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil on a one-year deal; Vigil started his career in Cincinnati, where new Vikings assistant Paul Guenther was his defensive coordinator after Guenther succeeded Zimmer in the role.