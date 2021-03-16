Vikings add defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson as free agency begins

The Vikings inquired Monday about pass rushers like Cincinnati’s Carl Lawson and New Orleans’ Trey Hendrickson before both signed elsewhere, while making overtures to defensive backs like Seattle’s Shaquill Griffin and Denver’s Will Parks (for whom they tried to trade last year). They showed preliminary interest in former New England guard Joe Thuney, though negotiations never seriously developed and the five-year, $80 million deal Thuney got from the Chiefs served as a reminder of how expensive it continues to be to play at the top of the market, even with a reduced cap.

A day after the Vikings restructured Anthony Barr’s contract to save $2.7 million and push their available cap space to roughly $12 million, sources said they’d floated the idea of converting part of Adam Thielen’s $11.1 million base salary to a signing bonus, which could clear up to $7.5 million in cap space. Such a move wouldn’t amount to a pay reduction for the receiver in 2021 — it’s the kind of accounting maneuver the Vikings have used with Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter in recent years to fit other contracts onto their books — and would only have the effect of pushing dead money into the final four years of his deal.

It would also help the team attend to further needs on a defense with plenty of questions to answer.