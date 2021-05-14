Vegas Golden Knights, Wild's playoff opponent, have had playoff success

But when the Wild returned to Nevada in April, the team swept Vegas.

First, the Wild prevailed 3-2 in a shootout on April 1 in what was arguably goaltender Cam Talbot’s best game of the year. And then the Wild rallied in the third for a 2-1 comeback on April 3.

“Real good games, real intense hockey games,” coach Dean Evason said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

At Xcel Energy Center, the Wild has also held its ground.

The Wild won consecutive games March 8 and 10, shutting out Vegas 2-0 and then eking out a 4-3 win.

More recently, the Wild stunned the Golden Knights 6-5 on May 3 after scoring three goals in the third including twice in the last two minutes. Two nights later on May 5, Vegas came from behind in the third to persevere 3-2 in overtime.

Both of those games felt like playoff previews, but it was the latter that stoked the intensity that could make for an edgy reunion in the playoffs. Spats broke out all over the ice, Kirill Kaprizov was in the middle of a line brawl and 30 penalty minutes were assessed in the first period alone.

“We’d love to see these guys again,” Foligno said after the game and his fight with the Golden Knights’ Nicolas Hague.