Valdes-Scantling rewards faith

“I think it was just a hug,” Valdes-Scantling said in a Zoom video call with reporters. “I think he was just excited about the play for us to score a touchdown at the end of the half. To go out and make that play, to be able to bounce back and just go out and keep doing things well, I think that was just something that he was excited about and it was just a pure enjoyment thing for us both. I don’t think it was anything to get at the media or whatever. I think he was hugging me because I made a play.”

What was even more significant was what Rodgers would do later, after Valdes-Scantling failed to make two plays.

To start the second half, Valdes-Scantling would follow that touchdown catch with two major gaffes – ending the Packers’ first possession of the third quarter by dropping an easy third-down across-the-middle ball that would have picked up a first down and taken the Packers into Minnesota territory, and dropping an exquisitely placed deep ball from Rodgers that would have been a 61-yard touchdown had Valdes-Scantling caught it on the first play of the Packers’ ensuing possession.