University of Minnesota men's basketball: Season tests Gabe Kalscheur's mettle

“I was still confident,” Kalscheur said. “But it was weighing down on me a little bit overthinking what’s going on with (shooting) mechanics and things like that. There were a lot of things on my mind that was just too much. So, I just tried to simplify it. Not thinking too much.”

Daniel Oturu was Pitino’s biggest get in the 2018 recruiting class and departed early for the NBA. Reserve Jarvis Omersa stepped away from the program in December.

From one of the most Minnesota-laden Gophers classes in decades, Kalscheur is the last one standing, carrying the torch for that group.

“I’m here,” Kalscheur said. “I’m still kicking it for my class, for my city and for myself.”

Kalscheur, Omersa and Oturu dreamed about leading the Gophers to a Big Ten title when they signed as high schoolers three years ago.

Their paths eventually went in different directions.

After an All-America sophomore season last year, the 6-10 Oturu made Cretin-Derham Hall and his hometown proud by becoming the first U player picked in the NBA draft since 2004. Omersa’s playing time diminished this season, and the former Orono forward opted out for personal reasons relating to the pandemic on Dec. 20.